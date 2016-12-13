New high-rise hotels remake Northern Kentucky riverfront

Posh new hotels are remaking Campbell County’s riverfront skyline.
The new six-story Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton with 122 rooms opened Dec. 2 at 222 York St., Newport. Amenities include Northern Kentucky’s only hotel electric car chargers and an indoor saltwater pool.
Aloft, a new 144-room boutique hotel is scheduled to open at Newport on the Levee’s Aqua on the Levee expansion Jan. 12. The seven-story hotel is part of a development that also includes 239 apartments atop an 800-space parking garage. Aloft’s rooms are designed “for global travelers who love open spaces, open thinking and open expression,” according to a Newport Aloft fact sheet. A lounge bar with Wi-Fi, a pet-friendly program for dogs under 40 pounds and splash pool will be among Aloft’s features.
By replacing the old Travelodge hotel, Hampton Inn & Suites has transformed the appearance of a major entrance into Northern Kentucky from Cincinnati, said Seth Cutter, Campbell County’s economic development officer.
People driving across the Taylor-Southgate Bridge over the Ohio River from Cincinnati first see the Hampton Inn at right and Newport on the Levee at left when entering Kentucky.
“The opening of these hotels will bring new visitors to stay in our county and are expected, then, to attract increased development and tourism spending,” Cutter said.
Boutique style is the type of hotel Newport Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton co-owner Shaun Pan wanted.
“There is a responsibility,” Pan said. “We are the front door of Newport.”
A larger fitness center with exercise machines not found in other Hamptons were brought in. Floor to ceiling windows line every north-facing wall to afford views of Cincinnati’s skyline.
“This is not a typical Hampton,” General Manager Pat Chisom said.
Newport has the first Hampton with digital key access. People can use the Hilton app on their phone to unlock their hotel door and check in without speaking to hotel staff.
“They can completely pass the front desk, go to the elevator, and walk into their room with their phones,” Pan said.
Hampton’s business travelers will find a conference room with the newest audio and visual capabilities and seating for 60 people, he said. A separate board meeting room seats 18 people.
New Ky. 9 links hotels
Construction to extend Ky. 9 north from Wilder through Newport is scheduled for completion by the end of 2017, said Nancy Wood, spokeswoman for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 Department of Highways.
Hampton Inn & Suites is done inside and out, but road construction will continue outside in 2017.
A new section of Ky. 9 under construction goes by the south side of Hampton Inn & Suites. The new Ky. 9 extension scheduled for completion by 2017’s end will connect with Ky. 8 across from Newport on the Levee. Aloft is on the east side of Newport on the Levee across from Hofbrauhaus Newport along a bend in Ky. 8 toward Bellevue.
Hampton Inn & Suites will build an outdoor cafe with an awning within view of the new Ky. 9 extension.
The cafe is part of a plan created with Newport Development Services Director J. Gregory Tulley to fit Hampton Inn into the city’s urban lifestyle, Pan said.
“The plan is for an urban, walkable look to blend in with the city,” Pan said.
