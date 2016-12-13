As they planned to rob a bar, they had no idea a dispatcher was listening in

1:19 The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame's priceless guitar Pause

2:30 The most famous Kentuckian you’ve never heard of…

4:26 Drone video of forest fire in Jackson

0:43 A wildfire burns near Pineville

1:05 The dream of an Appalachian Wildlife Center

1:21 Georgetown's first Pride Festival brings community together

0:31 What if your bathtub water looked like this?

2:39 Families of drug addicts sharing 'horrific experience' to raise awareness

1:28 Friend remembers Mark Sawaf as 'real fun person'

1:34 Will high-speed internet save Eastern Kentucky?