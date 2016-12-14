Hospital cancels live nativity over treatment of animals, backlash

Pikeville Medical Center canceled its live nativity scene Tuesday, saying it will not tolerate mistreatment of animals as alleged in a video shared on social media.
The hospital traditionally offers a live nativity scene by hiring 5H Ranch. But a woman’s claim that her frequently shared video showed at least one camel being “smacked, kicked, choked” to force it to get on the ground led to the medical center canceling its contract and stopping the nativity show, according to the Pikeville Medical Center’s facebook page.
The hospital told the company “it will not tolerate this kind of treatment of the animals.”
“None of us here are experts in the care and handling of large animals, but we do know that we want them to be treated humanely and want the live nativity to be a positive spiritual experience for everyone,” the hospital said. “We have encouraged our local police department to investigate this matter, and if they find any abuse, we encourage them to take immediate action against anyone who would be guilty of this type of behavior.”
Never ever will I visit PMC nativity scene. Those poor camels have been smacked, kicked, choked by being pulled to the ground everytime they try and stand up. My kids and I are absolutely heart broken seeing them treat the camels this way. We didn't even get the worse part recorded.Posted by Tiffany Sparks on Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Company owner Maxine Hale said the 5H employee was fired, the hospital stated on its Facebook page.
