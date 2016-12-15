Mailman charged with stealing mail

A postal carrier was arrested in Whitley County on Wednesday and charged with stealing mail, including debit cards.
Alexander Johnson, 24, of Williamsburg, had 18 items that did were not addressed to him in his vehicle when he was arrested, and investigators found six debit cards belonging to other people, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
Johnson was contracted by the U.S. Postal Service to deliver the mail, and an investigation began in October after Johnson was suspected of taking mail that could be used for financial gain. He drove a white Chevrolet Trailblazer and delivered mail in the Ky. 92E and Brown’s Creek area.
Johnson is charged with 18 counts of theft of mail matter. The sheriff’s office said more charges against Johnson and others are possible.
“The people these cards were issued to, it’s rough on them,” Whitley County Sheriff Colan Harrell said. “The banks help, but the victims still go through a lot trying to straighten these issues out. Anybody who’s ever been a victim of identity theft or financial fraud knows how upsetting, frustrating and time-consuming this can be.”
The sheriff’s office is encouraging people who might have been affected to review their financial records.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
