Letcher County couple accused of $200,000 disability fraud

The owners of a Letcher County coal company switched property out of their name so they could collect $200,000 worth of federal disability and Medicaid payments, a federal grand jury charged Thursday.
The grand jury indicted Harry and Betty Taylor on charges of providing false information and stealing government funds.
The grand jury also charged the Taylors and their daughter Carolena Bentley with conspiring to commit mail and wire fraud, which carries a top sentence of 20 years.
The indictment said Harry and Betty Taylor owned Taylors Cobra #1 Coal Company.
They allegedly transferred ownership of it to Bentley in 2008, then certified to the Social Security Administration they couldn’t work and had no substantial income or property so that they could qualify for disability payments.
In fact, the couple continued to share control of the company and receive substantial income from it while getting disability checks and access to Medicaid, the indictment charged.
The indictment said the Taylors received benefits from April 2012 to September 2015.
The indictment seeks a judgment of $200,591, representing the amount the couple received through alleged illegal activity.
