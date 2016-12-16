Bardstown family seeks answers in man’s slaying, his daughter’s disappearance

For more than a year, Tommy Ballard searched for his missing daughter. Now, a month after Ballard was shot to death in a Nelson County field, his family is seeking answers to two tragic mysteries.
Tommy Ballard, 54, of Bardstown was shot in the chest on Nov. 19 while hunting with his grandson on farm off Ed Brent Lane near the Bluegrass Parkway, according to Kentucky State Police. His grandson is not thought to have been involved or at fault in the shooting.
Ballard’s wife, Sherry Ballard, told WHAS and WDRB this week that she is convinced her husband’s death was no accident. WDRB also reported that Tommy Ballard told his wife he was being followed prior to his death.
Tommy Ballard had searched tirelessly since his daughter, Crystal Rogers, disappeared in July 2015. Sherry Ballard said she thinks her husband had gotten close to finding Rogers, and that’s why he was shot, WHAS reported.
State police said after the shooting that they are looking for witnesses who might have been traveling on the Bluegrass Parkway on the morning of Nov. 19 between the two Bardstown exits.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 4 at 270-766-5078.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
