Boyle County man charged with murder in death of his 6-week-old daughter

A Boyle County man has been charged with murder in the death of his 6-week-old daughter, according to Kentucky State Police.
Jeffery Spielman, 45, was indicted Friday by a grand jury.
The investigation that led to the murder charge began Nov. 20 when state social workers called state police to report that the baby had been admitted to Ephraim McDowell Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The baby died Nov. 22 at Kentucky Children’s Hospital at the University of Kentucky, according to a news release.
An autopsy showed the baby suffered multiple internal injuries.
Police initially arrested Spielman on charges of menacing, resisting arrest, fourth-degree domestic violence, assault and second-degree wanton endangerment.
He was released on bond but re-arrested Dec. 12 for allegedly violating an emergency protection order, state police said.
Police presented further evidence to the grand jury in support of the murder indictment.
Spielman is being held in the Boyle County Detention Center.
