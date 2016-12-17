State

December 17, 2016 10:01 AM

Victim identified in fatal Gallatin County crash

By Karla Ward

kward1@herald-leader.com

An Ohio woman died and several other people were injured in a crash on Interstate 71 in Gallatin County Friday evening.

State police said the collision, which involved a commercial and a passenger vehicle, occurred at mile marker 61 on I-71 North. State police were called at 5:43 p.m.

Debra Jean Artis, 25, of Columbus, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Gallatin County Coroner Sue LeGrand. She said four other people in the vehicle with Artis were sent to the hospital.

A detour was set up at mile marker 57 while officials investigated.

Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety

Related content

State

Comments

Videos

Winter's coming. Kentucky's ready; how about you?

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos