Victim identified in fatal Gallatin County crash

An Ohio woman died and several other people were injured in a crash on Interstate 71 in Gallatin County Friday evening.
State police said the collision, which involved a commercial and a passenger vehicle, occurred at mile marker 61 on I-71 North. State police were called at 5:43 p.m.
Debra Jean Artis, 25, of Columbus, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Gallatin County Coroner Sue LeGrand. She said four other people in the vehicle with Artis were sent to the hospital.
A detour was set up at mile marker 57 while officials investigated.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
Comments