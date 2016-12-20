Teen missing in Pulaski County was not kidnapped, police say

A 17-year-old girl missing in Pulaski County was not kidnapped and there is no evidence she is in danger, police said Tuesday.
Sabrina Lowther has been missing since Dec. 14. At least one social media site reported she had received online contacts about doing modeling and acting jobs and that she’d gone missing under “mysterious circumstances,” an implication that she had been lured away by someone who wanted to victimize her.
In fact, police have not verified the supposed modeling solicitations, and there is no reason to suspect that Lowther was kidnapped, said Deputy Karl Clinard, spokesman for the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
Lowther left her foster home voluntarily and has since spoken to friends, indicating she is safe, Clinard said.
Police have some indications on Lowther’s whereabouts, but Sheriff Greg Speck asked that anyone with information on her call his office at 606-678-5145 or state police at 800-222-5555.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
