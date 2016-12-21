KSP commercial vehicle inspector killed in Rowan County crash

A Kentucky State Police employee has died in a single-car crash on Interstate 64 in Rowan County, according to state police.
The woman who died worked as an inspector with the state police commercial vehicle branch, Trooper Joe Veeneman said. She was not a sworn officer.
The cause of the early morning crash has not been determined, Veeneman said. One lane of eastbound I-64 near Morehead remained open as of 8 a.m., but once collision reconstruction investigators arrive both lanes may be shut down.
The name of the woman who died has not been released pending family notification.
