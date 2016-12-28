Pikeville Elementary winter garden

With the arrival of cold weather conditions, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is storing massive amounts of salt across the Commonwealth. They say they are ready. Are you? Take a look at this video to help you assess your preparedness for winter.
David Ledford, president of the Appalachian Wildlife Foundation, explains his vision for elk viewing, hiking and other activities at a planned $24 million wildlife center on a reclaimed strip mine about 7 miles from Pineville, Ky., on Nov. 1, 2016.
Georgetown's first Pride Festival filled Royal Springs Park with music, booths and rainbow flags Saturday. More than a hundred supporters attended the event, which was put on in hopes of raising awareness about a push for a fairness ordinance in Georgetown.
U.S. Attorney Kerry B. Harvey speaks in Lexington, Ky., on Sept. 20, 2016, about a group of family members of drug overdose victims who share their experiences to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse.