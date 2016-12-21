Green County high school students face abuse charges

Charges are pending against three Green County High School male juniors who are accused of sexually abusing a male freshman in a bathroom at the school.
The alleged attack occurred Dec. 9. Greensburg Police resource officer Todd Rogers was notified Dec. 14 of the alleged assault, and an investigation ensued, Police Chief Wayne Hedgespeth said.
“Documentation from this investigation was submitted to the court designated worker to proceed with criminal charges,” Hedgespeth said.
Expected charges against the three male juveniles, one who is 17 and two who are 16, are third-degree sexual abuse and harassment with physical conduct.
