Ex-principal pleads not guilty to child-porn charges; police try to find victims

Former LaRue County High School Principal Stephen Kyle Goodlett pleaded not guilty to child pornography charges during his arraignment Tuesday in Hardin Circuit Court.
Goodlett pleaded not guilty to 60 counts of possession of a matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and three counts of distribution of a sexual performance by a minor. Each charge is a class D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.
During the arraignment, Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Teresa Logsdon said investigators at the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes branch are doing forensic analysis on devices confiscated from Goodlett that contain hundreds or possibly thousands of images. She also said that because it’s a local case, they are also going through the files and identifying victims.
Hardin County Circuit Court Judge Kelly Easton set a pretrial conference for 1:15 p.m. Feb. 7. Easton also kept the same bond amount and bond conditions that were set in district court, which was 10 percent of a $75,000 bond with the conditions of not having contact with anyone younger than 18 and no internet use. He also is ordered to have Child Protection Services supervision if he has any contact with his three children.
Goodlett was arrested Oct. 13 and was indicted Dec. 15 by a grand jury.
The indictment list the three counts of distribution as occurring on or about Aug. 26 and the 60 counts of possession occurring on or about Oct. 13.
Kentucky State Police detective Mitch Hazelett, who works with the Electronic Crimes Branch and who is in charge of the Goodlett investigation, said no information has been released about the victims or files. He said more charges are possible and more evidence will be presented if the case goes to trial.
“We are still going through thousands of files and grouping them together in a folder,” Hazelett said. “We are going to let the court system play out while we continue investigating.”
Investigators said Goodlett was arrested as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation that originated from a complaint about Goodlett that was filed at the Elizabethtown Police Department. They said an investigation indicated that he was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online. Goodlett was fired as principal on Oct. 18.
