Man who tried to electrocute girlfriend was out on bond

A 23-year-old Pleasureville man faces multiple charges for allegedly trying to use a curling iron to electrocute his girlfriend while she was taking a bath.
A complaint made to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office accused Gregory S. Preston of trying to kill Cynthia Miller on Dec. 8 during an argument.
“While she was taking a bath, the defendant (Preston) proceeded to plug in a curling iron and throw it in the bathtub,” the warrant said.
Miller was able to escape from the tub, but she couldn’t leave the home, according to the complaint.
“The defendant barricaded the front door to the parties’ residence, took the victim’s car keys and cellphone and refused to allow the victim passage from the residence,” the warrant said.
Preston destroyed Miller’s cellphone, the court document said.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrested Preston on Dec. 13 at North Main Street in New Castle.
Preston faces charges of attempted murder — domestic violence, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and third-degree criminal mischief, according to the warrant.
This is not the first time Preston has been charged with a violent crime. According to a grand jury indictment dated September 2015, Preston allegedly raped and assaulted a woman on Dec. 9, 2014.
The crime was investigated by Kentucky State Police, and Preston was charged with first-degree rape and fourth-degree assault.
Preston was released from jail last Feb. 28 on a $5,000 cash bond posted by a relative.
Preston’s next court appearance in Henry County is 1 p.m. Jan. 12 for a pre-trial conference.
The Shelby warrant says Preston can make bail from the Shelby County jail by putting down a $500,000 cash bond.
