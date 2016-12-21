Frankfort man indicted on murder charge in death of his child’s mother

A man with previous violent crime convictions has been indicted with the murder of his child’s mother in Frankfort.
A Franklin County grand jury reviewed the initial charges and indicted Toma Washington, 40, on capital murder, gun possession by a felon and two counts of being a persistent felony offender, the Frankfort State-Journal reported. He’s accused of killing Jaleesa Robinson, 24, by shooting her in the chest Dec. 13. She called 911 and drove about a half-mile to a Circle K gas station where emergency workers found her. She died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in Lexington. Washington and Robinson have a small child.
The shooting occurred on Ridgeview Drive. The weapon has not been found, authorities said. Washington is being held in the Franklin County jail on a $500,000 bond. Washington is not expected to ask for a bond reduction, the State-Journal reported. “He may be in more danger on the street than he is in jail” because of street talk about retaliation, according to the State-Journal.
In 2001, Washington pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a 1997 shooting death of Rodney Williams and was sentenced to 14 years in prison. He also has 1996 convictions for assault and drug trafficking. In 2015, he was indicted on charges of wanton endangerment and terroristic threatening.
