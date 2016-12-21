State

Grammy-nominated Louisville rapper spreads holiday cheer at home

Herald-Leader Staff Reports

Louisville native and Grammy Award-nominated artist Bryson Tiller brought some holiday cheer to his hometown Tuesday.

The 23-year-old rapper surprised patrons of a Kroger in downtown Louisville when he offered to pay for their groceries, WDRB reported.

Tiller’s song “Exchange” is nominated for the Grammy for Best R&B Song. The award show will air on Feb. 12.

