Bevin declares state of emergency in Montgomery to boost cleanup of arsenic

Gov. Matt Bevin has declared a state of emergency in Montgomery County, where higher-than-normal levels of arsenic were found in August in a subdivision.
The declaration, filed Thursday, allows the National Guard to help in the cleanup and directs the Finance and Administration Cabinet to pay for the operation.
The arsenic, found in the surface levels of soil along Long Lane, comes from a wood treatment plant that operated there until 1984, according to the declaration. The high arsenic amounts, which exceed the cancer risk screening level, were found near 10 modular houses and mobile homes on the road, which is about five miles northwest of Mount Sterling.
The state had previously offered residents in the area money to move, WKYT reported. All but one family accepted.
Public roads in the area might be affected or restricted during the operation to handle the high arsenic levels, according to the declaration.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments