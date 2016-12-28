Kentucky prison inmate dies the same day nurse was taken hostage

Kentucky State Police are investigating after a Kentucky State Reformatory inmate died Tuesday night at an Oldham County hospital.
The inmate died at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday at Baptist Health in La Grange, according to state police. Investigators have not yet released the inmate’s name, age and sentence. The manner and cause of the inmate’s death have also not been released.
There has been no word on whether the inmate’s death was related to a hostage situation involving a nurse that occurred at the reformatory earlier Tuesday, WKYT reports.
The nurse was not injured, but the inmate, who reportedly used a homemade weapon to hold the nurse hostage, was taken to the hospital after an emergency response team used force to stop the situation, according to WKYT.
An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police. The inmate’s family has been notified by the Kentucky Department of Corrections.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
