Juveniles, woman charged in connection with Pizza Hut delivery driver’s shooting death

Two juveniles and an 18-year-old worman were charged with robbery after a pizza delivery driver was found dead in Frankfort in the city’s second slaying of 2016, according to media and police reports.
Jared Banta, 21, was found shot in a Pizza Hut delivery car about 8 a.m. Tuesday outside an apartment building on Schenkel Lane, Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod said. He was found on the same street as the Frankfort mother shot and killed Dec. 13 in the city’s first slaying of the year.
Brooke Kennedy was arrested and charged Tuesday night, according to the Franklin County Regional Jail. She is accused of setting up a purchase of drugs knowing that a robbery was planned, according to WLEX18. Police said the three robbed Banta and at some point, he was shot, according to WKYT.
It was unclear how long Banta was in the car dead before he was found, Harrod said Tuesday. Anyone with information is urged to call the Frankfort Police Department at 502-875-8525 or Crime Stoppers at 502-875-8648.
Frankfort nearly made it through the year without any homicides. But Jaleesa Robinson, 24, was found at a Circle K convenience mart on Schenkel Lane Dec. 13 after she drove about a half-mile after being shot in the chest in the parking lot of an apartment building off nearby Ridgeview Drive. She died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital. Toma Washington, 40, was arrested the next day and charged with murder and other crimes in Robinson’s death.
More charges are expected in Banta’s slaying, police told WKYT. The juveniles, whose names were not released, were charged with robbery or complicity to commit robbery, LEX18 reported.
