Woman, cousin of missing man charged with complicity to commit murder

A woman and man have been charged with complicity to commit murder after a man went missing, according to Kentucky State Police.
Melissa Starrett, 47, and James Starrett, 42, both of LeJunior, were charged Wednesday after detectives determined they tried to buy a firearm to hurt or kill someone, police said. In addition to complicity to commit murder, they were also charged with receiving stolen property, the firearm.
Police already were investigating the disappearance of Hershel Starrett, 58, who was reported missing Dec. 22. Police said the victim in the cases against Melissa and James Starrett was not Hershel Starrett.
Melissa Starrett is Hershel Starrett’s wife and James Starrett is his cousin. Both were in the Harlan County Detention Center Wednesday. Melissa Starrett’s bond was set at $100,000 full cash. A bond of $100,000 full cash was pending for James Starrett.
On Dec. 24, police and the Harlan County Rescue Squad began searching for Hershel Starrett and were unable to find him, police said.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Starrett can call Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131 and can remain anonymous.
