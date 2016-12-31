Sheriff searches for missing teenage girl who might be with 37-year-old man

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who is thought to be in the company of a 37-year-old man.
Verticia Brownlee was last seen at her home on Braxton Lane in the Lily community at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said Brownlee may be with Danny Lovins of Manchester, or possibly with another 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from Corbin.
Brownlee is black, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 220 pounds with shoulder-length black hair. She was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt with a hoodie, blue jeans and white Converse tennis shoes. Anyone with information should call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-878-7000.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
