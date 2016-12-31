Three injured when SUV hits building

Three people were hurt, one critically, when a Ford Expedition drove into a building in Barbourville Friday.
Witnesses told police that the SUV, driven by Roger Hughes, of Barbourville, came around the Commercial Bank ATM lane, hit another vehicle that was pulling out and then drove through the wall of State Farm Insurance at 10:53 a.m., according to a news release from the Barbourville Police Department.
Dakota Miller, 26, of Heidrick, was listed in critical condition at the University of Tennessee Medical Center after being hit by the SUV inside the building and pinned under a fallen wall, police said.
Mickey Wilson, 49, of Corbin, was in stable condition at UT Medical Center after police and fire officials found him with his legs under the SUV.
Jesse Simpson, 63, of Flat Lick, a passenger in the vehicle hit by the SUV before it crashed into the building, was also injured. He was treated and released from Barbourville ARH Hospital, police said.
A fourth person inside the building sustained a “very minor” injury, according to the release.
No charges had been filed.
Several businesses were closed because of the collision.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
Comments