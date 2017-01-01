State

Two Madison County men killed in accident

By Fernando Alfonso III

Two Madison County residents were killed early New Year’s Day while driving on US 421 in Jackson County.

Randall L. Sparks, 51, and Lloyd W. Sparks, 58 , both from Berea, were traveling north on US 421 in Jackson County in a 1997 Chevy Lumina when they were struck, said Kentucky State Trooper Robert Purdy in a news release. Police responded to the accident about 3:30 a.m.

The Lumina, which was being driven by Josephine Sparks, 54, of Berea, was hit by a 2004 Chevy Blazer, operated by Sarabeth Shields, 34, of McKee, traveling south, Purdy said.

“Shields lost control of her vehicle, and crossed the center line,” Purdy said.

Randall L. Sparks and Lloyd W. Sparks were pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County coroner, Purdy said.

Shields, Josephine Sparks, and a juvenile were transported to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

