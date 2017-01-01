Two Madison County men killed in accident

2:14 Protesters, supporters argue as Noah's Ark park opens Pause

1:54 Mitch Barnhart assesses UK's bowl experience

0:44 Cal gets squirrelly after Ole Miss game

0:20 Police investigate fiery crash on Liberty Road

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

1:48 Matthew Mitchell: Duke is an explosive team

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes

1:09 Derrick Baity: Next goal is to win a bowl game

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history