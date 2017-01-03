Laurel County man accused of threatening to arrest deputies who ‘took all his dope’

An East Bernstadt man who said he was going to arrest sheriff’s deputies because they “took all his dope” now faces a public intoxication charge, according to the Laurel County sheriff’s office.
Deputies were called about 2:30 p.m. Saturday to a business off Ky. 490 for a report of a man “creating a disturbance,” according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. The man said he was going to arrest deputies and that he “wanted the news there.”
“When deputies arrived at the scene and located this subject, he stated that he was mad because we took all his dope,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Eric Allen, 25, of Game Cock Road, admitted to being under the influence of methamphetamine and was charged with public intoxication, according to the sheriff’s office. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
