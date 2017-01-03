Two-faced calf named Lucky dies

Lucky, the two-faced Taylor County calf, has died.
Brandy McCubbin, the teacher whose family had nursed the calf like a family pet, said the calf was 108 days old.
The unusual calf, which had four eyes, two noses and two mouths, was named by McCubbin’s daughter Kenley after hearing her mother say the calf was lucky to be alive.
McCubbin said she had found the calf making an unusual noise about 10 minutes before it died about 9:30 a.m. Monday. Lucky had been in a weakened condition a few days before that, she said.
The McCubbin family — which includes Brandy, Stan and their four daughters — buried the calf near the creek on their cattle farm.
“God blessed us longer than we expected,” Brandy McCubbin said. “God had a purpose for her. We loved her, and other people loved her. We got to share our faith.”
The family was trying to raise $500 for a scan to see whether the calf’s cleft palate could be repaired so she could eat hay. Donors gave thousands of dollars to the cause. The family is looking for a charitable cause to give the money to, McCubbin said.
The calf took basement naps with the McCubbin daughters and was fed by bottle.
The children took the calf’s death well, said Brandy McCubbin, a Taylor County Elementary School teacher.
“Kids are strong. I was the one who was a mess,” she said.
