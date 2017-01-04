Clay County magistrate appointed judge-executive by Bevin

Clay County Magistrate Johnny Johnson has been appointed county judge-executive, replacing an officeholder who resigned after being indicted on public-corruption charges.
Gov. Matt Bevin announced Johnson’s appointment Wednesday.
Johnson has been a magistrate since 2007. He operates Johnson’s Sporting Goods & Service Station.
Johnson will serve the remainder of a term that expires at the end of 2018, Bevin’s office said. He could run in 2018 to keep the office.
Johnson’s predecessor, Joe Lews Asher, and then-county road foreman Buford Jarvis were charged last year with being involved in a scheme to charge property owners a fee for using county-owned equipment to do improvements on private property, such as installing drainage culverts.
The charges are pending.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
Comments