Clay County magistrate appointed judge-executive by Bevin

Clay County Magistrate Johnny Johnson has been appointed county judge-executive, replacing an officeholder who resigned after being indicted on public-corruption charges.

Gov. Matt Bevin announced Johnson’s appointment Wednesday.

Johnson has been a magistrate since 2007. He operates Johnson’s Sporting Goods & Service Station.

Johnson will serve the remainder of a term that expires at the end of 2018, Bevin’s office said. He could run in 2018 to keep the office.

Johnson’s predecessor, Joe Lews Asher, and then-county road foreman Buford Jarvis were charged last year with being involved in a scheme to charge property owners a fee for using county-owned equipment to do improvements on private property, such as installing drainage culverts.

The charges are pending.

