Deputy injured in officer-involved shooting near Lancaster

A sheriff’s deputy was shot in Garrard County after a chase, and the coroner has been called to the scene, according to multiple media outlets.
The shooting occurred at Pleasant Retreat shopping center on U.S. 27 near Lancaster.
The Danville Advocate-Messenger reported a Lincoln County special deputy was injured and flown from the scene. A body also was on the ground near a gas station in the shopping center area.
The deputy may have been pursuing someone in a vehicle when the chase ended in the parking lot where the shooting occurred once the occupant of the vehicle got out firing, according to WKYT.
WKYT reported the deputy was shot in the arm.
Comments