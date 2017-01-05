Whitley County I-75 wreck kills woman

A Corbin woman died in a Whitley County crash on Interstate 75 Thursday, according to Kentucky State Police – Vehicle Enforcement.
Police said in a release that Lisa Noble, 48, was driving north on the interstate in a 2014 Volkswagen when she ran into the back of a tractor-trailer.
Noble was pronounced dead at Baptist Health Corbin, according to a news release. The driver of the truck, Terran Cooper, of Smyrna, Tenn., was not injured, according to the release.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but the wreck was unrelated to the weather.
