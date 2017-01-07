Fire claims lives of woman, child in Elizabethtown

A woman and her son died in a fire at a home in Elizabethtown early Saturday.
The fire at 313 Claudie Avenue was reported at about 12:30 a.m., said Hardin County Deputy Coroner John Clemens.
He said DeAndra McIntyre, 46, and her 6-year-old son Ryan Rothert were pronounced dead at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
Clemens said he believed the deaths were a result of smoke inhalation. An autopsy was to be conducted in Louisville Saturday.
Several fire departments responded to the fire, including the Elizabethtown, Central Hardin, Valley Creek and Glendale fire departments.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
