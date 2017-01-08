Officer shot in Rowan County, media reports; coroner on scene

An officer was shot in Rowan County Sunday afternoon, according to media reports.
According to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, Kentucky State Police said a police officer was shot in the hand during an incident that was initially called into dispatch as a disturbance between a man and a woman. The officer is expected to be fine, WKYT reported. The incident happened on Island Fork Road about 15 miles north of Morehead.
The Rowan County coroner was called to the scene, but no further details were immediately available.
WKYT reported the incident as a “barricade situation” and the road to the area was shut down.
A dispatcher from state police said a press release would be issued in the future, but did not give a specific time frame.
This is the second reported officer involved shooting in the past seven days. On Jan. 4, a Lincoln County man was killed and a Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy was wounded during an exchange of gunfire in Garrard County.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
