Coroner identifies three people killed during Rowan County shooting

Three people who were killed in a shooting Sunday in Morehead have been identified by the Rowan County coroner.
Rowan County sheriff’s deputies were called to an Island Fork Road house just after 10 a.m. Sunday for a welfare check, according to Kentucky State Police. After deputies arrived, a man retreated into the house and barricaded himself inside.
The man reportedly fired at the responding deputies, striking one in the hand, WKYT reports. The deputy is expected to be OK.
The Rowan County sheriff told WKYT that the man who shot the deputy then killed two women in the house before setting the house on fire and killing himself.
Garry Morrison, 51, Latoya Cooper, 32, and Anna Morrison, 71, suffered gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the house, Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt said. Anna Morrison was Garry Morrison’s mother.
Autopsies were conducted Monday morning in Frankfort, Northcutt said. Preliminary investigations indicate all three were dead before the fire destroyed the home.
The shooting is being investigated by state police.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments