Laurel County woman accused of shooting her boyfriend, resisting arrest

A Laurel County woman was arrested early Tuesday morning and accused of shooting her boyfriend.
Deputies were called to an apartment on Carolyn Drive in London at 12:53 a.m. for a report of a shooting, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. They found a man who had been shot in the leg, his girlfriend and two pistols in the apartment.
The girlfriend was “extremely belligerent at the scene and during the booking process,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Ella Vandijk, 46, of London is charged with assault, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, according to the sheriff’s office. She’s being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Haskell Webb, 44, of Middlesboro was flown to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with a serious gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office. Webb is listed in good condition at the hospital.
