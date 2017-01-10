State

January 10, 2017 11:53 AM

State police searching for missing Rowan County teen

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

Kentucky State Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing from Rowan County since Christmas Day.

Angel Robinson, who lives in Wayne County, was last seen at a home in Morehead, according to state police. Police do not know if she left the house alone or if she is with someone.

Angel has a tattoo on her left leg that reads “Eddie Jr.” and one on her right shoulder of the Browning Buckmark logo, which is an outline of the profile of a deer, according to state police.

Anyone with information on Angel’s location is asked to call Kentucky State Police at 606-784-4127.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

