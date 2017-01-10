State police searching for missing Rowan County teen

Kentucky State Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing from Rowan County since Christmas Day.
Angel Robinson, who lives in Wayne County, was last seen at a home in Morehead, according to state police. Police do not know if she left the house alone or if she is with someone.
Angel has a tattoo on her left leg that reads “Eddie Jr.” and one on her right shoulder of the Browning Buckmark logo, which is an outline of the profile of a deer, according to state police.
Anyone with information on Angel’s location is asked to call Kentucky State Police at 606-784-4127.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330
