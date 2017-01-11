Nicholas County teen missing nearly a month; state police seek help in search

Kentucky State Police are asking for help from the public as they search for a 17-year-old girl from Nicholas County who has been missing since mid-December.
Michelle Frances Hunt was last seen Dec. 13 at Blue Licks State Park in Robertson County, where she worked as a waitress, according to state police.
Michelle is white, 5-foot-3 and weighs about 120 pounds, according to state police. She has brown shoulder-length hair and a medium complexion. She also has two tattoos, one of angel wings on her left shoulder and another on her left arm with a ribbon and religious writing.
Investigators said they think Michelle might be with a man named Ronald Sutton Jr. in the Shelbyville area, according to state police. No foul play is suspected.
Anyone with information about Michelle’s whereabouts is asked to call state police at 859-428-1212.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330
