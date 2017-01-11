Nicholas County teen missing nearly a month; state police seek help in search

1:42 Bevin: People who voted for change 'getting it' Pause

2:36 Senate President: Jobs main job of 2017 Session

1:06 Fire heavily damages Lexington house

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

1:27 Isaiah Briscoe knows where the rim is located

5:37 John Calipari happy with gritty win at Vandy

4:09 Isaiah Briscoe and De'Aaron Fox come through at Vandy

4:58 Bryce Drew thought Vandy was in position to win

0:33 In icy weather, walk like a penguin