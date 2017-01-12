Kentucky flu level raised from ‘regional’ to ‘widespread’

The Kentucky Department for Public Health announced Thursday that the influenza level in the state has been raised from regional to widespread.
The widespread classification is the highest level of flu activity, with “flu-like activity” or flu outbreaks in at least half of the regions in the state, according to a news release from the Department for Public Health.
The department said people most at risk for flu and complications from flu include:
- Children between six and 59 months old
- Women who are pregnant or will be pregnant during flu season
- People who are 50 years of age or older
- People who live in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities
- People who live with or are caregivers for people between six months and five years old or people older than 50 years old
- People who work in health care
People who are at higher risk for flu complications are “strongly encouraged” to receive a flu vaccine, according to the news release. Other ways to prevent the flu include hand washing, covering your mouth when you cough and staying home when sick.
Symptoms of flu include fever, headache, sore throat, coughing, body aches and sneezing, according to the news release.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
