January 13, 2017 7:54 AM

Jessamine County teen dies after Nicholasville shooting

Herald-Leader Staff Report

UPDATE: Nicholasville police have arrested an 18-year-old and his grandfather in connection with the shooting death of the Jessamine teen. Click here to read more.

A Jessamine County 15-year-old died Thursday night after a shooting on Garden Park Drive in Nicholasville, according to media reports.

Police were called to the area of Garden Park Drive near Rebel Road at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of shots fired, according to WKYT. Officers arrived to found a victim on the street.

The victim, identified by the Jessamine County coroner as Leo Travers, died after being taken to a hospital, according to WKYT. Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

