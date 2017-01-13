Jessamine County teen dies after Nicholasville shooting

UPDATE: Nicholasville police have arrested an 18-year-old and his grandfather in connection with the shooting death of the Jessamine teen. Click here to read more.
A Jessamine County 15-year-old died Thursday night after a shooting on Garden Park Drive in Nicholasville, according to media reports.
Police were called to the area of Garden Park Drive near Rebel Road at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of shots fired, according to WKYT. Officers arrived to found a victim on the street.
The victim, identified by the Jessamine County coroner as Leo Travers, died after being taken to a hospital, according to WKYT. Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
