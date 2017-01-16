Kentucky congressman to boycott Trump inauguration

Kentucky’s sole Democratic congressman will join a growing number of public officials boycotting President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration Jan. 20.
Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Louisville, will not attend the 58th presidential inauguration per an announcement made on Twitter Monday evening.
“As the transition of power is a hallmark that must be honored, this is not a decision I make lightly. It’s not my intent to protest the election results or to make a statement about policy. I will not be attending the inauguration because I believe the office of the president deserves our respect, and that respect must begin with the president-elect himself.”
I believe the office of the President deserves our respect, and that respect must begin with the President-elect himself. My statement: pic.twitter.com/l8eitaourD— Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) January 17, 2017
Yarmuth joins more than 30 members of congress who will not attend the ceremony. One of the most vocal representatives to boycott the inauguration was civil-rights leader Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., who does not see Trump as a “legitimate president.” Trump responded to Lewis’ comments using Twitter.
Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017
Yarmuth directly addressed Trumps comments about Lewis in his statement on Twitter.
“Since he made his ignorant comments about Congressman John Lewis this weekend, I have heard dismay from hundreds of constituents. Thousands more have contact me over the past months regarding his shameful remarks about women, the disabled, immigrants, and countless others — as well as his continued praise of a hostile foreign leader. This is not normal. It is an embarrassment to our country and to the office of the presidency, and we must send the message that this behavior is not acceptable from the leader of our nation.”
