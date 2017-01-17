EKU pedway reopens months after being damaged in crash

An Eastern Kentucky University pedway that was severely damaged in September reopened Monday.
A large truck with an upright hydraulic hoist crashed into the pedway just before noon on Sept. 9. No students were hurt in the crash.
The pedway crosses busy Lancaster Avenue and allows hundreds of students to walk between EKU’s main campus and a large student parking area as well as the Grand Campus Apartments.
After months of repairs, EKU facilities officials announced Monday on Twitter that the pedway was ready for student use.
@EKUPedway is now open! All those around me are the bridge to my success, so they are all important @EKUStories @EKUPrez #mannypacquiao pic.twitter.com/QMGvr9ui38— EKU Facilities (@EKUFacilities) January 16, 2017
