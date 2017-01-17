Western Kentucky lineman, father of 2 dies days after being electrocuted

A Kentucky community was mourning Tuesday the death of a utility lineman more than a week after he was electrocuted.
Josh Franklin, who was a lineman for Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation in Paducah, made contact with a live wire on Jan. 6 and had been on life support since the accident, according to WPSD out of Paducah. He was married with two young children, according to several websites.
Community members had been staying updated on Franklin’s condition through the Graves County Prayer Chain.
Franklin suffered a major brain injury because of oxygen deprivation, according to an announcement on the page Saturday. Franklin’s family learned he had lost much of his brain function and made the decision to take him off of life support on Monday.
“Josh went home to be with our Lord at 12:30 today,” the page posted Monday afternoon. “We rejoice he is safe in God's presence and mourn with the Franklin family as they go through such a difficult journey. Praying comfort and peace.”
The Western Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative posted on Facebook Monday their “sincere appreciation to fallen lineman Josh Franklin for dedicated service to his job and his community.”
A GoFundMe account was set up for Franklin and his family. By Tuesday morning it had raised more than $19,500.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330
