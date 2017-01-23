Richmond man struck and killed by tractor-trailer on I-75

A man was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer Sunday night on Interstate 75 in Richmond.
Charles Gilbert, 20, of Richmond was walking near the Barnes Mill Road exit of the interstate when he was hit, Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison said. It isn’t clear what part of the road he was walking on, but the dark, rainy conditions are expected to have been a factor.
Gilbert’s family told investigators he walked everywhere, but so far there’s no indication of why he was walking on I-75 Sunday night or where he was going, Cornelison said.
An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, and investigators were waiting for toxicology reports, Cornelison said.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments