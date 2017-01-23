Retire in Kentucky? New analysis says state is among worst for retirees

Kentucky was ranked the 9th worst state to retire — particularly for the 31 percent of adults with little to no retirement savings or pension — in a new study released Monday.
The states were compared and ranked on affordability, health care and quality of life factors with data gleaned from various public and other records from the Census Bureau, FBI, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, United Health Foundation, Centers for Disease Control and other sources, according to WalletHub, a personal-finance website that has received growing attention for its frequent studies on a number of issues.
States were measured on quality of public hospitals; adjusted cost of living; tax friendliness on pension and Social Security income; employment opportunities for those 65 and older; crime rates; volunteer opportunities; tax rates; cost of in-home services; physicians and nurses per capita; and more.
The state got its worst grades in the percentage of the workforce who are 65 and older; life expectancy; health care facilities per capita; and theaters and museums per capita.
Ranked at the bottom with Kentucky in the WalletHub study were Rhode Island, Alaska, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, New Mexico and Vermont. The District of Columbia also got a poor grade.
The best states for retirement were Florida, Wyoming, South Dakota, Iowa, Colorado, Idaho, South Carolina, Nevada, Delaware and Wisconsin.
