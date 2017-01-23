Man charged with assaulting woman with frozen sausage

A Bardstown man was indicted on assault and endangerment charges Wednesday after allegedly assaulting a woman with a frozen roll of sausage.
According to an arrest complaint, Derek Kiesler, 24, is accused of striking a woman several times in the arms and face on Jan. 11. Kiesler also allegedly struck an infant in the chin before hitting the woman in the head with the frozen sausage.
Kiesler was indicted on a second-degree assault charge, a Class C felony. Kiesler also is charged with fourth-degree assault and second-degree wanton endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Kiesler’s bail was set at $9,500 cash only, plus conditions. His arraignment is set for Feb. 2.
