Man charged with murder, assault after Laurel County triple shooting

A London man and woman have been charged in connection with a shooting in Laurel County that killed a man and seriously injured two women.
At about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday deputies were called to an address on Huff Road for a report of a woman who had been shot, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. The deputies found a deceased man with multiple gunshot wounds outside of a pickup.
The man who died has been identified as Gordon Browning, according to the sheriff’s office. His exact age was not released, but the sheriff’s office said he was in his 50s.
Deputies also found two women suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office. The two were taken to Saint Joseph London before being flown to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital. Both were listed in critical condition.
Deputies arrested Michael Paul Collier, 36, of Morris Road and Kathy Gail Middleton, 35, of Bowling Ridge Road in connection with the case, according to the sheriff’s office. Collier is charged with murder and two counts of first-degree assault. Middleton is accused of removing the weapon used in the shooting and charged with tampering with evidence.
The shooting appears to have been caused by a domestic argument, according to the sheriff’s office.
