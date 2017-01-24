Ex-professor arrested on child porn charges 2 years after images found on work printer

A former professor at Union College in Knox County was arrested Sunday in Fleming County on child pornography charges, according to media reports.
Charles M. Jones, 59, of Wallingford has been charged with distribution and possession of child pornography, according to the Mason County jail website.
The charges were the result of an investigation that began in 2014, according to The Mountain Advocate. Police in Barbourville were called to the college after child porn images were found on a shared printer by one of Jones’ co-workers.
An investigation led police to Jones’ computer, where hundreds of suspected child pornography images were discovered, WKYT reports.
Jones was booked into the Mason County jail with a $25,000 cash bond, according to the jail website.
Morgan Eads
