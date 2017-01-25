Ashland man, 53, charged with rape of young girl

Kentucky State Police have arrested a man accused of raping a girl who is younger than 12.
James Gartin, 53, of Ashland had been sought on charges out of Lawrence County of rape, two counts of sodomy and endangering the welfare of a minor, according to state police, who announced arrest just after noon Wednesday.
Gartin is accused of raping the girl over an extended period, according to state police. He had access to the girl because he had befriended her family, investigators said. The investigation began Jan. 13.
Gartin is being held in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center in Paintsville, according to state police.
