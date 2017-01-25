Ashland man, 53, charged with rape of young girl

1:38 Bam Adebayo: We let this one slip away Pause

0:34 John Calipari blames manager for fall

0:15 Blue Grass Stockyards burns

5:04 John Calipari: You can't do what we're doing and win

0:28 'I'm standing up for women' after Trump election

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

1:19 Closeups of Blue Grass Stockyards fire

0:21 Big stockyards fire challenges Lexington firefighters