Woman accused of killing her family recovers enough to move to jail

A Whitley County woman charged in the deaths of her husband and two daughters has been released from University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital and taken to jail, police said.
Courtney L. Taylor, 41, of Williamsburg has been charged with three counts of domestic murder and two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, according to state police.
Whitley County sheriff’s deputies responded to a house on U.S. 25 in Williamsburg on the night of Jan. 13 for a report of a shooting, according to state police. They found Taylor, who brandished a gun and pointed it at the deputies, police said. One of the deputies then shot Taylor. .
Larry Taylor, 51, Jessie Taylor, 18, and the couple’s 13-year-old daughter were found dead in the house, according to state police. Lex18 identified the younger daughter as Jolie Taylor.
The three were shot in the head and there was no struggle, Whitley County sheriff Colan Harrell told WKYT previously. The victims were found in their beds, according to some reports.
Taylor was being held at the Whitley County Detention Center.
