Ex-police chief who lost job after DUI charge accused of taking pills to pay bills, reports say

A former Kentucky police chief, who lost her job after she was accused last year of driving under the influence, now faces charges for allegedly taking medicine from her employer to pay bills, according to media reports.
Former Elkhorn City police chief Crystal Davis has been accused of taking pills from the Rite Aid where she worked in Letcher County, according to multiple reports. She allegedly admitted taking dozens of pills to pay bills and buy gas, according to WKYT.
Kentucky State Police charged Davis with DUI last June after a single-vehicle accident, according to the Williamson Daily News. She pleaded not guilty.
She was not on duty, the Associated Press reported. She had been the police chief for about six months before the arrest and a police officer for nearly 14 years.
Davis also had worked for the Letcher County sheriff’s office as a deputy prior to joining Elkhorn City’s force, according to the Appalachian News-Express.
Comments