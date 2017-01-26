Body found near railroad tracks in Estill County

A body was found Thursday morning near railroad tracks in Estill County, and Kentucky State Police are investigating.
The body was discovered about 11 a.m. near where the tracks run under the Joseph Proctor Memorial Bypass overpass, Trooper Robert Purdy said.
At this point no information can be released about how the person died, Purdy said. Police have also not yet released the name, age or gender of the person who died.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
