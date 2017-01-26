She was fired because she was pregnant. Now she’s getting paid.

A former Kentucky nursing home employee has been awarded more than $69,000 because her employer fired her because of her pregnancy.
The Board of Commissioners of the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights found that Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Berea unlawfully discriminated in firing Lacy M. Clements.
Clements complained to the commission in 2014.
She had submitted a doctor’s note to the nursing home that stipulated a limit to the amount of weight she could lift and said she shouldn’t be in the same area as “harsh cleaning chemicals,” but the doctor said “she could perform the essential duties of her job” while she was pregnant, according to a news release from the state human rights commission.
The nursing home instead asked Clements to take an unpaid 30-day leave.
The board of commissioners ruled at its meeting Jan. 19 that the nursing home violated the Kentucky Civil Rights Act and U.S. Civil Rights Act and awarded Clements $40,333 in back pay, $13,798 in front pay and $15,000 in damages “for emotional injury including embarrassment and humiliation,” according to the release.
The order may be appealed in circuit court.
State and federal laws prohibit employers from discriminating because of a person’s sex and pregnancy-related disability.
“The hearing officer found that, notwithstanding her pregnancy and related disability, Clements was nevertheless capable of performing the essential functions of the job, with a reasonable accommodation, which Terrace refused to provide,” according to the news release.
