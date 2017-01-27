Pike County death is Kentucky’s first coal-mine fatality of 2017

Kentucky saw its first coal-mine fatality Thursday when a 42-year-old miner was killed in an accident in Pike County.
Ray Hatfield, of Hi Hat, was a conveyor belt attendant with 23 years’ experience, according to a news release from the state Energy and Environment Cabinet.
The accident happened at the R&C Coal LLC Mine No. 2, an underground mine near Pikeville. The cabinet said investigators from the Division of Mine Safety were still at the mine Friday and did not release information on how Hatfield died.
However, Pike County Coroner Russell Roberts said Hatfield got tangled in a moving conveyor belt.
Roberts went into the mine and pronounced Hatfield dead at 5:15 p.m.
“I'm asking all Kentuckians who understand and appreciate the power of prayer to please join with me in praying for the family, friends and co-workers of the Pikeville coal miner who tragically lost his life on the job yesterday,” Gov. Matt Bevin said in a news release.
Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Charles Snavely also offered his condolences.
Federal records indicate the mine is small, reporting four employees in the last quarter of 2016 and 14,636 tons of coal produced for the year.
There were two coal-mine fatalities in Kentucky in 2016, one in Webster County and one in Harlan County. That equaled the state’s record low.
